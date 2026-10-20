Simon Edvinsson still does not have a contract, and the Detroit Red Wings are running out of calendar. The restricted free agent has until Dec. 1 to sign, or he cannot play in the NHL this season. That is six weeks away. During the 2025-26 season, the 23-year-old defenseman played 72 games and put up nine goals, 16 assists and a plus-12 rating.

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On Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN moved the story forward on Early Trading, telling Gino Reda that the two sides were in the same room over the weekend.

“Yeah, where I would say there’s news is that I can confirm that Edvinsson and his agent, J.P. Barry, met face-to-face with Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff over the weekend, sort of all laying their cards on the table,” LeBrun said.

“I don’t sense that obviously there was any resolution to come out of it, but those types of meetings are important when something like this drags out. Certainly, I think that the player probably still views, given how long this has dragged out, that a trade is probably the best scenario for him. But I would stop short of saying there was a formal trade request.”

Shawn Horcoff Had Zero Interest in a Trade Six Days Ago

That is the part that makes this more than a status update. On Oct. 14, Horcoff stood in front of Detroit reporters and said he had “zero interest” in trading Simon Edvinsson. “Not something I’m entertaining,” the interim general manager said of moving the defenseman, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “We want to sign him.” That was six days ago. Now the player and the agent have been sitting across from him.

The Boston Bruins Are One of at Least 10 Teams Asking About Simon Edvinsson

Boston keeps turning up in this story for a reason. LeBrun reported on Oct. 8 that the Bruins are “among a long list of teams that has shown interest in Simon Edvinsson” and that he believed at least 10 clubs had inquired, with every one of them being told Horcoff would rather re-sign him. The Fourth Period has since listed the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth alongside Boston.

LeBrun tied the urgency to the deadline rather than to any one suitor. “That’s a pressure point for everyone involved which is why you kind of have to keep all options on the table here with Edvinsson,” he said. “In the meantime, certainly those trade conversations keep happening. And you have to ask yourself this, what’s the cost for a young under-25 defenceman, top-four guy like Edvinsson in a trade conversation?”

If Edvinsson were to be traded, it would be interesting to see what kind of return Detroit would get for him. He is an important piece for the Red Wings and it is important that both sides come to an agreement. The longer this drags, the better the chance that he ends up somewhere else, and DSN has already laid out why a trade stayed live even after Horcoff shut it down.

Edvinsson Is Back in North America, but Not Because of the Contract

Edvinsson took part in Detroit’s training camp while unsigned, then went home to Sweden once the season started without a deal, skating in Gothenburg. Last week he headed back across the Atlantic, and TSN’s Chris Johnston explained on Insider Trading that the reason was his training, not a breakthrough.

“He wants to work for a trainer back in North America that he feels comfortable with,” Johnston said. “Not necessarily a sign that there’s been a breakthrough on the contract front, but the fact that he is coming back does symbolize some good things.”

So he is closer to Little Caesars Arena, the meeting has happened, and the two sides still are not close. Neither of them wants this to reach the 11th hour.