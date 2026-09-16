Simon Edvinsson’s Agent Reveals Major Development After Red Wings GM Announcement

Shawn Horcoff’s appointment has brought movement on one of the Detroit Red Wings’ most pressing contract decisions.

Simon Edvinsson’s agent, J.P. Barry, told Expressen’s Gunnar Nordstrom that discussions are underway with Detroit’s interim general manager. The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that Horcoff would take over the GM position while the organization continues searching for its permanent hockey operations leader.

“We were talking to him today. He now has authority to negotiate on behalf of the team,” Barry said, according to The Malik Report’s English translation of the Expressen report.

That gives Detroit something tangible following the leadership announcement: an active negotiation involving a key defenseman.

It also answers an immediate question about Horcoff’s assignment. His interim status allows the organization to conduct important contract business while Chris Ilitch evaluates candidates for the permanent position.

Simon Edvinsson Contract Talks Move Forward

According to the translated report, the sides are discussing a multiyear agreement. Barry expressed hope that a deal could be reached before the regular season begins.

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The report does not announce an agreement or establish that the sides are close on salary and term.

That distinction matters for Detroit. Opening discussions is a necessary step, but the length and cost of an Edvinsson contract will determine how the commitment fits into the team’s longer-term roster planning.

For Horcoff, the negotiation offers an early opportunity to produce a concrete result. As Reuters reported when Detroit announced the appointment, his responsibilities include roster decisions and salary-cap management.

The title may be temporary. The consequences of a multiyear agreement would extend well beyond the search for a permanent executive.

Detroit’s Leadership Search Continues Alongside Negotiations

Ilitch has left open the possibility that the permanent leadership hire could wait until after the season. That makes Horcoff’s ability to handle current business essential.

Detroit cannot treat every unresolved roster matter as something for the next executive to inherit. Edvinsson’s negotiations illustrate why the organization needs someone empowered to make decisions now.

Barry’s update supplies evidence that those conversations are happening. The next significant development will be whether the sides can turn that contact into a signed contract.