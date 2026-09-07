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Simon Edvinsson’s Contract Price May Have Just Increased

Simon Edvinsson contract
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The Detroit Red Wings may have just watched Simon Edvinsson’s contract price go up.

Vancouver signed 20-year-old defenseman Zeev Buium to an eight-year, $75.04 million extension carrying a $9.38 million annual cap hit, giving Edvinsson’s camp a significant new data point as negotiations with Detroit remain unresolved. The Canucks officially announced the massive extension Friday.

That does not mean Edvinsson is automatically getting $9.38 million per season.

It does mean his negotiating position just became more interesting.

Simon Edvinsson injury Simon Edvinsson contract

Detroit Hockey Now argues Buium’s contract could strengthen Edvinsson’s leverage, particularly because their NHL production is already comparable.

Buium has 26 points in 76 career NHL games.

Edvinsson produced 25 points in 72 games last season alone.

And while the two players are in different contractual situations, Edvinsson can now point to another young defenseman receiving elite long-term money before fully establishing himself at the NHL level.

Detroit’s Delay Could Get Expensive

Edvinsson has been waiting for Detroit to settle its front-office situation before completing a new deal.

His agent, Peter Werner, previously said, “We are waiting patiently for a new general manager,” and a recent contract projection had Edvinsson potentially landing around five years and $8 million per season.

Buium’s deal does not erase that projection.

But it certainly doesn’t make Edvinsson cheaper.

Detroit’s problem is that the organization still hasn’t hired Steve Yzerman’s replacement, although the Red Wings have begun eliminating candidates from their GM search.

Meanwhile, the clock continues moving.

Beginning Sept. 16, the NHL’s new CBA will reduce the maximum term for players re-signing with their current teams from eight years to seven. Vancouver specifically moved aggressively with Buium before that deadline.

If Detroit wants maximum term with Edvinsson, there isn’t much runway left.

The Red Wings were already going to have to pay one of the most important young defensemen in their organization.

Now another NHL team may have just made the conversation a little more expensive.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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