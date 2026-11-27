The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time to resolve the Simon Edvinsson situation, but NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has raised an intriguing possibility that could extend trade negotiations beyond the Dec. 1 deadline. It involves Detroit signing Edvinsson to a new contract and subsequently suspending him without pay.

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Edvinsson, 23, remains an unsigned restricted free agent who has yet to play during the 2026-27 NHL season. With the Dec. 1 deadline quickly approaching, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff faces mounting pressure to find a resolution without sacrificing the quality of Detroit’s potential trade return.

While a trade remains a possibility, Friedman believes there could be another option if negotiations fail to produce an acceptable offer before Tuesday’s deadline. However, pulling it off would require cooperation from Edvinsson himself.

Mar 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) checks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Elliotte Friedman Floats Unusual Simon Edvinsson Suspension Scenario

According to a Nov. 27 report from Spector’s Hockey, Friedman discussed the possibility during Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast. Detroit could theoretically sign Edvinsson to a one-year contract before the deadline and then suspend him without pay if he refuses to report.

Interestingly, Friedman is not the first NHL insider to suggest this approach. Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli outlined a similar scenario on Nov. 19, explaining how such an arrangement could benefit both parties.

For Edvinsson, signing before the deadline would preserve his eligibility to play in the NHL this season following a potential trade. For the Red Wings, it could eliminate the immediate deadline pressure and allow Horcoff to continue negotiating with interested teams.

Would Simon Edvinsson Agree to the Arrangement?

The biggest obstacle is convincing Edvinsson to cooperate with an organization he reportedly no longer wants to play for. The young defenseman could instead elect to return to Sweden if a trade fails to materialize before Dec. 1.

Detroit has reportedly placed a significant asking price on Edvinsson, and this unusual arrangement could help prevent opposing general managers from exploiting the approaching deadline. However, there is no indication that the Red Wings and Edvinsson have agreed to pursue this particular scenario.

Horcoff would undoubtedly prefer to complete a trade before Tuesday, but Friedman’s suggestion presents an interesting alternative. Signing a player only to suspend him sounds ridiculous on the surface, but given the circumstances, it might be preferable to accepting a disappointing trade return.