Simon Edvinsson Is a Fantasy Bargain Once He Signs

Simon Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent and has not signed a new contract with the Detroit Red Wings. The 2026-27 NHL season is rapidly approaching, and training camp opened Thursday in Detroit. Edvinsson is only 23 years old, and he needs to be around the Red Wings for the long haul.

Once Detroit can get him signed to a long-term deal, it will be good for both parties. He has been on the top defensive pairing with Moritz Seider. Once Edvinsson gets signed, will he be a good option for fantasy hockey?

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

ESPN Says Simon Edvinsson Has Already Broken Out

Sean Allen of ESPN wrote about fantasy hockey defensemen who are primed to break out and those who already have. Allen put Edvinsson in the group that has already broken out, and he believes there is plenty of room to grow.

Allen wrote:

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings (23.6 years old, 1.77 FPPG in 177 games played): Two of the 60 most physical seasons any defenseman 23-or-younger has posted since 2009-10 belong to Edvinsson, and he’s played only two full ones, with his workload still climbing. He pairs with Moritz Seider, a star in his own right who tops that very list, giving Detroit a young shutdown tandem that already floods the hits-and-blocks columns; the points will follow as the minutes do. Related coverage Red Wings Cup Window Is Opening, The Athletic Says Read more →

The Numbers Behind the Fantasy Case

During the 2025-26 NHL season, Edvinsson played 72 games with Detroit. He scored nine goals and added 16 assists for 25 points, with a plus-12 rating. Could he be on the verge of a 10-goal, 25-assist season? Edvinsson is very young, and there is still a lot of offensive potential ahead of him.