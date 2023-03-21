Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Simon Edvinsson injured in Red Wings loss to Florida Panthers

By Chris Lavallee
3
0

On Monday night, during the second period of the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, rookie Simon Edvinsson suffered an injury when Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas stuck his leg out tripping the young defenseman. Edvinsson looked to be in pain but would return. He was reportedly looked at by team doctors as he is experiencing some discomfort.

Detroit Red Wings Simon Edvinsson

Key Points

  • Simon Edvinsson hurt vs. Panthers.
  • Edvinsson returned to the game.
  • Red Wings lost 5-2 to Panthers
  • Edvinsson was looked at by team doctors after experiencing some discomfort.

Big Picture for Red Wings and Simon Edvinsson

Edvinsson had been called up to make his NHL debut on Saturday and though he didn't reach the score sheet in his first two games with the big club, he did make his presence known. Edvinsson was expected to be sent down to Grand Rapids with the return of Gustav Lindstrom.

In Grand Rapids, Edvinsson played in 51 games scoring five goals and adding 22 assists. Hopefully, the news about Edvinsson isn't serious as he is a big part of the Red Wings' future plans and showed in two games that he can be a force in the NHL.

