The Detroit Red Wings have until Dec. 1 to sign Simon Edvinsson to a new contract, or he cannot play in the NHL during the 2026-27 season. It feels like he could be traded from Detroit before then, and a team that acquires him would face the same deadline.

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However, Ansar Khan of MLive wrote about five different scenarios before the deadline. One of them would be a shocker: a short-term deal that puts Edvinsson back on Detroit’s blue line.

“He signs a one-year contract with the Red Wings: This is how Alexander Nikishin and the Carolina Hurricanes ended their dispute a month ago, with the young defenseman signing for $3 million, tabling talks for a long-term deal until a later date,” Khan wrote. “Problem is, Edvinsson by many accounts is so upset with the organization that it seems unlikely he’d return in that scenario.”

Nikishin’s one-year, $3 million contract is far from what Edvinsson is reportedly after. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Nov. 20 that Edvinsson is seeking a max-term deal worth about $10 million to $11 million per season.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Would Face the Same Problems After a One-Year Deal

Even if the Red Wings and Edvinsson did sign a one-year deal for the remainder of the 2026-27 NHL season, many other problems would still have to be solved. Would Edvinsson want to be here for the long term even if he signed a short-term contract with this team?

It feels like bridges have been burned between Edvinsson and the Red Wings. He reportedly did not pursue offer sheets because Detroit could have matched them. It feels more likely that he would rather sit out the NHL season than play for Detroit again if he is not traded to a new team by Dec. 1.

Simon Edvinsson Playing Could Help His Trade Value

If Edvinsson were to sign a one-year deal with the Red Wings, maybe him playing could add some trade value with other teams. Edvinsson scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-12, in 72 games last season.

He does have trade value now, even without playing in a game this season for Detroit. However, wouldn’t other teams want to scout him in live game action? It remains to be seen how this drama will end, but it would be surprising if Edvinsson and the Red Wings just came to a one-year deal.