Simon Edvinsson Reveals Outside Interest Amid Red Wings Contract Standoff

Simon Edvinsson has spent most of the summer waiting for the Detroit Red Wings to give him somebody to negotiate with.

Apparently, other NHL teams were willing to provide an alternative.

Edvinsson acknowledged that there was “some interest from other clubs” regarding the possibility of signing an offer sheet while his restricted free-agent contract remained unresolved, according to Detroit Hockey Now’s account of his interview with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

He wasn’t interested.

“I love Detroit, and I love the fans,” Edvinsson said in the same interview, adding that “Detroit is the place closest to my heart.”

That’s encouraging for the Red Wings. It’s also a pretty good illustration of how strange this contract situation has become.

Detroit hasn’t been fighting off another team for Edvinsson. It hasn’t even really been fighting with Edvinsson.

For weeks, there apparently hasn’t been much of a fight at all because there hasn’t been much negotiating.

Edvinsson Had Options but Chose Detroit

An offer sheet was a legitimate possibility because Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent and is officially offer-sheet eligible. PuckPedia still lists the 23-year-old without a current contract and as eligible to sign an offer sheet with another NHL club.

That matters more than simply saying another team liked him. Of course other teams like Simon Edvinsson. He’s 6-foot-6, already plays top-pair minutes and is one of the most important young defensemen in Detroit’s organization.

The interesting part is that another club apparently had a mechanism available to force Detroit into a decision.

Edvinsson declined to pursue it.

That fits with his previous decision to attend Red Wings training camp even if he remains unsigned. His behavior throughout this process has looked much more like a player waiting for Detroit than a player looking for the exit.

Which makes the lack of negotiations even harder to ignore.

Detroit’s GM Search Has Become a Contract Problem

Edvinsson told Aftonbladet there had been contract discussions before Steve Yzerman left the GM position, but none since.

“It’s been a bit messy because we haven’t had anyone to talk to about the contract,” Edvinsson told Aftonbladet. “It would have been nice if a GM or a president came in soon so we could start having some negotiations.”

“Otherwise, it’s been good,” Edvinsson said. “I’ve been training well, and I’ve been able to be close to my family.”

That’s the part Detroit owns.

This isn’t a typical RFA stalemate where one side wants $8 million, the other wants $6 million and everybody spends September pretending the gap is the size of Lake Michigan. According to Edvinsson, the sides haven’t been haggling over numbers because Detroit’s front-office transition has effectively stopped the conversation.

Meanwhile, the market has kept moving.

Vancouver gave Zeev Buium an eight-year, $75.04 million extension with a $9.38 million annual value, a deal that already strengthened Edvinsson’s negotiating position.

And Edvinsson now says there was outside interest too.

None of that means Detroit is about to lose him. His own words strongly suggest the opposite.

It does mean the price of waiting hasn’t necessarily been zero.

The Eight-Year Window Is Almost Gone

Detroit also has a deadline that has nothing to do with training camp.

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement takes effect Sept. 16, and the new CBA reduces the maximum contract length for a player re-signing with his current team from eight years to seven.

That gives Detroit through Sept. 15 if it wants to preserve the option of an eight-year agreement with Edvinsson.

Maybe the eventual solution is a shorter contract. Elliotte Friedman recently indicated that such a deal had been in play earlier in the summer before Buium’s extension changed the landscape, a development that added another complication to Edvinsson’s negotiations.

Edvinsson’s latest comments at least answer one question.

He had other teams interested. He still wants Detroit.

For a Red Wings organization with plenty of uncertainty elsewhere, that’s a pretty useful starting point.

Now they need somebody to sit down and finish the deal.