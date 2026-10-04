Simon Edvinsson Reportedly Prefers Trade From Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings’ contract standoff with Simon Edvinsson may have just crossed into much more dangerous territory.

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Edvinsson now prefers to be traded by the Red Wings rather than remain in Detroit, according to Elliotte Friedman’s report Saturday night. The stunning development comes with the 23-year-old defenseman still unsigned as a restricted free agent and back in Sweden after negotiations failed to produce a contract before the regular season.

There is an important distinction here. Friedman reported that Edvinsson prefers a trade, but neither the Red Wings nor Edvinsson’s agent has commented on the situation, meaning there is no confirmation at this point that Edvinsson has formally requested a trade.

Even with that distinction, this is an enormous development for Detroit.

Simon Edvinsson Situation Has Deteriorated Quickly

Less than three weeks ago, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff called signing Edvinsson an organizational priority and described him as a major part of Detroit’s future. Horcoff said the Red Wings hoped to get something completed quickly, comments we covered when Horcoff first addressed Edvinsson’s contract negotiations.

It never happened.

Edvinsson initially reported to Detroit despite being unsigned and practiced with his teammates during training camp. When the preseason ended without an agreement, however, Edvinsson stopped practicing with the Red Wings before returning to Sweden, where he has since been skating.

Detroit’s preference has reportedly been a shorter bridge contract, while Edvinsson entered the offseason appearing open to something considerably longer. Earlier this year, Edvinsson said signing a long-term contract with Detroit “would be an honour,” while previous reporting on his contract situation noted his affection for the organization that drafted him sixth overall in 2021.

That makes Saturday night’s development particularly striking.

Detroit Cannot Afford to Lose Edvinsson

This isn’t a disgruntled depth player Detroit could simply replace and move forward without.

Edvinsson has developed into a top-pair caliber defenseman and logged more than 22 minutes per game last season. At 23 years old, he and Moritz Seider were supposed to give Detroit the foundation of its blue line for years to come.

There is also some remarkable recent history here.

When Detroit explored a potential trade for Quinn Hughes last season, Vancouver reportedly wanted Edvinsson included in the return. Friedman previously reported that Detroit would not include him, illustrating just how highly the organization valued the young defenseman.

Now Edvinsson reportedly prefers to leave.

That represents a dramatic reversal for a franchise already dealing with Dylan Larkin’s unresolved trade request and a 10-year playoff drought.

Red Wings Have Another Major Problem

Detroit still controls Edvinsson’s NHL rights as a restricted free agent, so his preference does not force the Red Wings into an immediate trade. It does, however, fundamentally change the complexion of negotiations if Friedman’s information accurately reflects where Edvinsson now stands.

Horcoff said Friday that Edvinsson “remains a priority” and acknowledged Detroit was disappointed when the defenseman returned to Sweden. The Red Wings have maintained publicly that their objective is to sign him rather than move him.

The question now is whether that remains realistic.

Detroit entered this offseason needing to take another step toward becoming a playoff team. Instead, its longtime captain requested a trade, its general manager stepped aside, the franchise entered the season with an interim GM, and now one of its most valuable young players reportedly prefers to be traded.

There is still time for the Red Wings and Edvinsson to repair this relationship and reach an agreement.

But this is no longer simply a contract negotiation that has taken too long.

If Friedman’s report is accurate, Detroit is now trying to convince one of the most important players in its future that he should still want to be part of it.