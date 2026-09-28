Simon Edvinsson Contract Standoff Takes Concerning Turn

The Simon Edvinsson contract situation just became a lot harder to ignore.

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With the Detroit Red Wings preparing for Friday’s regular-season opener against the New York Rangers, Edvinsson did not practice with the team Monday and, according to Max Bultman, does not currently have a locker in the Red Wings dressing room.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff also issued a statement through the team that made it clear nothing has been resolved.

“As of today, Simon is not practicing with the team. The organization will continue conversations with Simon and his representatives.”

That represents a notable change from the arrangement Detroit had throughout training camp.

Edvinsson, a restricted free agent without a contract, had been allowed to practice with the Red Wings despite being unable to participate fully in camp. Earlier this month, Todd McLellan praised Edvinsson for reporting to Detroit rather than remaining in Sweden while negotiations continued.

Now, four days before the season opener, Edvinsson is no longer practicing.

Red Wings Running Out of Time With Simon Edvinsson

There is an important distinction here: Monday’s development does not mean Edvinsson has left the organization, requested a trade or broken off negotiations.

But it does mean the unusual training-camp compromise is apparently over.

Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent, and Detroit retains his rights. His previous entry-level contract expired following last season, when he produced nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 72 games while averaging 22:21 of ice time. Only Moritz Seider averaged more ice time among Red Wings players.

That production is part of the reason Horcoff called signing Edvinsson a priority shortly after taking over as interim GM.

“Simon is a fantastic player and a bright spot in our organization,” Horcoff said earlier this month, adding that Detroit hoped to get something completed “shortly.”

Shortly has turned into nearly two weeks.

And the calendar is becoming a problem.

Detroit’s Opening-Night Defense Could Be Missing Edvinsson

The Red Wings officially reduced their roster to 23 players Monday, with Edvinsson listed separately as a restricted free agent.

That leaves Detroit’s active defense consisting of Moritz Seider, Ben Chiarot, Justin Faulk, Albert Johansson, Anton Johansson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and William Wallinder. Jacob Bernard-Docker is on injured reserve, while Andreas Englund has been designated immigration non-roster.

Detroit certainly has options.

It does not have another Simon Edvinsson.

The 23-year-old has already developed into one of Detroit’s most heavily used defensemen, and his absence would put considerably more responsibility on a young defensive group that includes Anton Johansson, Sandin-Pellikka and Wallinder.

The situation is particularly interesting considering Edvinsson previously revealed there had been interest from other NHL teams during the summer. Edvinsson made clear at the time that his preference was Detroit, saying the organization was the place “closest to my heart.”

Detroit also already allowed one potentially valuable negotiating option to disappear when the deadline for signing Edvinsson to an eight-year contract passed earlier this month.

Friday Is Suddenly Getting Awfully Close

Maybe Horcoff and Edvinsson’s representatives find common ground Tuesday and this entire story becomes yesterday’s news.

That remains entirely possible.

But Monday’s development makes it difficult to treat the negotiations as ordinary background business anymore.

Edvinsson showed up without a contract. He practiced without a contract. McLellan publicly praised him for doing it. Horcoff said signing him was a priority and expressed optimism that something could be completed quickly.

Now Edvinsson isn’t practicing and doesn’t have a locker in the dressing room.

That doesn’t tell us why the two sides haven’t reached an agreement or how far apart they remain. It certainly doesn’t tell us a breakup is coming.

It tells us something much simpler.

The Red Wings open their season Friday night, and one of their most important defensemen still doesn’t have a contract.

The clock is no longer quietly ticking.