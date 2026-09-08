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TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 6h 31m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV

Simon Edvinsson Makes Decision With Red Wings Contract Unresolved

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Simon Edvinsson apparently does not plan to let his contract situation keep him away from the Detroit Red Wings.

Edvinsson intends to attend Detroit’s training camp even if he remains unsigned, according to reporting Tuesday from Daily Faceoff citing Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

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The 23-year-old defenseman is also reportedly putting contract negotiations on hold until Detroit completes its search for a new general manager.

That distinction matters. Edvinsson reporting to camp would eliminate the immediate possibility of a contract-related absence, but it would not resolve the issue that has stalled negotiations for weeks.

Edvinsson’s agent, Peter Werner, previously indicated that his side was waiting for Detroit to hire its next general manager. The Red Wings have since begun narrowing their field of GM candidates, but the organization still has not announced Steve Yzerman’s permanent replacement.

The timing adds another layer.

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement takes effect Sept. 16, reducing the maximum contract length for a player re-signing with his current team from eight years to seven. That gives Detroit until Sept. 15 if it wants to retain the option of signing Edvinsson for eight seasons.

His negotiating position may also have become more expensive. Detroit recently watched Vancouver give defenseman Zeev Buium an eight-year, $75.04 million extension, a deal that created another significant comparison for Edvinsson’s contract talks.

Edvinsson finished last season with nine goals and 25 points in 72 games while averaging 22:21 of ice time. He remains one of the central pieces of a young Detroit blue line built around Edvinsson and Moritz Seider.

Simon Edvinsson

The Red Wings have scheduled training camp for Sept. 17-20 at the BELFOR Training Center.

Edvinsson appears ready to be there.

Whether he arrives with a new contract is now tied to a front-office decision Detroit has yet to make.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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