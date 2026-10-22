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TodayRed Wingsat VAN · 10:00 PMStarts in 1h 58m · ESPN+, DSN

Simon Edvinsson’s Red Wings Future Comes Down to Dec. 1

Simon Edvinsson skates for the Detroit Red Wings with his contract future unresolved
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Simon Edvinsson has until 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to sign a new contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Miss that deadline and league rules make him ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the season. The longer the standoff runs, the more it looks like his future in Detroit is the thing actually on the line.

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What Elliotte Friedman said about Simon Edvinsson

Full Press Media reported Thursday that Friedman told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio the Red Wings are arriving at a conclusion they did not want.

“It sounds to me like they’re really coming to realize, against what they want, that it’s going to be hard to convince (Simon) Edvinsson to play for them again,” Friedman said. “That situation just doesn’t seem to be thawing.”

That lines up with what Friedman said last week, when he reported that Edvinsson “had not changed his mind” on where he stands. Edvinsson still has not filed a formal trade request, which separates him from teammate Dylan Larkin, who has already asked to be moved.

Horcoff, Edvinsson and his agent met over the weekend

Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading on Oct. 20 that Edvinsson and his agent, J.P. Barry, met face to face with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff over the weekend. Both sides put their positions on the table. Neither side left with a contract.

LeBrun also said a trade remains possible, and with no new deal in hand, every week that passes without one makes that outcome easier to picture.

What Detroit would be giving up

Edvinsson played 72 games for the Red Wings in 2025-26, scoring nine goals with 16 assists and a plus-12 rating. He is 23 years old, he is 6-foot-6, and Detroit drafted him sixth overall in 2021. Losing a defenseman like that over a gap the two sides could not close would be a major mistake.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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