The Detroit Red Wings have finally moved on from Dylan Larkin, but another major departure could be coming sooner than fans realize. With defenseman Simon Edvinsson still unsigned and a critical deadline approaching, Detroit could be preparing for another blockbuster trade.

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On Sunday, the Red Wings sent Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal that brought Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, and multiple draft picks to Hockeytown. Now, attention shifts to Edvinsson, whose unresolved contract situation could force interim general manager Shawn Horcoff to make another franchise-altering decision.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Simon Edvinsson Trade Rumors Are Getting Serious

Edvinsson, 23, remains a restricted free agent who has not signed a contract for the 2026-27 season. According to Frank Seravalli of Sportsnet, the former No. 6 overall pick is so determined to leave Detroit that he has reportedly declined opportunities to sign offer sheets with other NHL teams.

The reason is particularly concerning for the Red Wings. An offer sheet would give Detroit an opportunity to match the contract and retain Edvinsson, something the defenseman reportedly wants to avoid.

One source told Seravalli:

“He’d love to be signed and playing. But he no longer wants to play in Detroit and that would be the risk with an offer sheet.”

That report paints a troubling picture for an organization that just parted ways with its longtime captain. Edvinsson was once viewed as a foundational piece of Detroit’s blue line alongside Moritz Seider, but his future with the franchise now appears increasingly uncertain.

December 1 Deadline Could Force Detroit’s Hand

Unlike the Larkin situation, the Red Wings do not have the luxury of allowing the Edvinsson negotiations to drag on indefinitely without immediate consequences. The young defenseman must have an NHL contract registered by 5 p.m. ET on December 1 to remain eligible to play in the league this season.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has already suggested that a trade could happen before that deadline. During an appearance on Down to Irf, Friedman said:

“The thing with Edvinsson is I think this will sort itself out before December 1st. I do think the Edvinsson thing will work itself out and he will get dealt.”

Friedman identified the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Boston Bruins among the possible destinations. Meanwhile, trade discussions involving multiple interested teams have already been reported, indicating there may be several avenues for Horcoff to explore.

There is also a financial complication. Seravalli explained that the first-year salary-cap charge on a multiyear contract can rise as an unsigned restricted free agent signs later in the season, potentially making a deal increasingly difficult for interested teams to accommodate.

What Dylan Larkin’s Trade Means for Edvinsson

The completion of the Larkin trade gives Detroit an opportunity to turn its full attention toward Edvinsson. However, that does not necessarily mean the Red Wings will be willing to accept a disappointing return simply to resolve the situation.

Horcoff has maintained that he would prefer to keep the talented defenseman, but he has also acknowledged his responsibility to consider potential deals. Speaking to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika earlier this month, Horcoff explained:

“I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls.”

The circumstances have changed significantly since those comments. Detroit has now traded its former captain, acquired additional young talent and draft capital, and potentially created greater flexibility to reshape its roster.

That makes Edvinsson’s eventual return particularly important. Trading a promising 23-year-old defenseman shortly after dealing Larkin would represent another major shift in Detroit’s long-term plans.

Could Another Blockbuster Be Coming?

The Red Wings selected Edvinsson sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft with the expectation that he would become a cornerstone of their defense. At 6-foot-6, he possesses the size, mobility, and offensive potential that make young defensemen especially attractive around the league.

But potential alone will not resolve the current standoff. If Edvinsson remains unwilling to return, Horcoff must weigh the value of holding his rights against the possibility of securing a significant trade package before December 1.

There is no confirmed trade agreement, and Detroit still controls Edvinsson’s rights. However, with Larkin already gone and the deadline rapidly approaching, Edvinsson could be the next major name leaving Hockeytown.

For Red Wings fans hoping the Larkin trade marked the end of the organization’s roster drama, the next several days could prove otherwise.