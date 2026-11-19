The Detroit Red Wings’ ongoing contract dispute with Simon Edvinsson has taken another stunning turn, and the latest report suggests the relationship between the two sides may be beyond repair.

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According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Sportsnet, Edvinsson has reportedly received interest from multiple teams about signing an offer sheet but has chosen not to pursue that option. The reason? He reportedly doesn’t want to give Detroit the opportunity to match an offer and force him to remain with the organization.

That’s quite a development considering the Red Wings have repeatedly expressed their desire to keep the 23-year-old defenseman, who was once viewed as a cornerstone of their future.

In his Nov. 19 report for Sportsnet, Seravalli cited a source familiar with the situation who indicated Edvinsson is ready to move on.

“But he no longer wants to play in Detroit and that would be the risk with an offer sheet,” the source told Seravalli.

Mar 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Simon Edvinsson Is Reportedly Avoiding Offer Sheets

Edvinsson’s reported decision is particularly revealing because an offer sheet could potentially provide a path back onto the ice this season. However, the NHL’s restricted free-agent rules would give Detroit the right to match an offer, effectively keeping Edvinsson with the Red Wings.

Seravalli noted that 10 of the 14 offer sheets signed during the NHL’s salary-cap era have been matched by the original team. That history provides some context for why Edvinsson might prefer to pursue a trade rather than risk remaining in Detroit.

The report also adds an interesting twist to the offer-sheet interest Edvinsson previously acknowledged. What initially appeared to be another possible route toward resolving the contract standoff now looks considerably less attractive from the player’s perspective.

And that leaves interim general manager Shawn Horcoff facing an increasingly uncomfortable situation.

Red Wings Face Dec. 1 Deadline

Horcoff has maintained publicly that he would prefer to sign Edvinsson rather than trade him, although his position has become more flexible as the negotiations have dragged on.

Speaking to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika on Nov. 11, Horcoff acknowledged that he must listen when other teams call about the unsigned defenseman.

The Red Wings have already been linked to several potential Edvinsson trade partners, but no agreement has been announced. Now, with the Dec. 1 deadline approaching, the organization faces a decision that could have consequences well beyond this season.

Edvinsson must have an NHL contract registered by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 campaign. If that deadline passes without a deal, the Red Wings would retain his rights, but Edvinsson would lose the opportunity to play in the NHL this season.

The Cap Charge Rises the Longer Detroit Waits

Seravalli also raised a financial complication for potential trade partners. Under the NHL’s salary-cap calculation for restricted free agents signing after the start of the season, a new contract can carry a substantially higher first-year cap charge.

Using a hypothetical seven-year, $70 million contract with a flat base salary, Seravalli estimated a first-year cap hit of approximately $13.21 million if signed Nov. 19. Waiting until Dec. 1 would increase that figure to roughly $14.22 million.

Those numbers are illustrative, not a confirmed contract demand or offer. Nevertheless, they highlight how the approaching deadline could limit Detroit’s options rather than improve its negotiating leverage.

Is Simon Edvinsson’s Time in Detroit Over?

The most concerning part of Seravalli’s report isn’t simply that Edvinsson remains unsigned. It’s the suggestion that he would rather avoid an available contract mechanism than risk returning to the Red Wings.

That represents a major shift from a situation that initially appeared to revolve around finding acceptable contract terms. If the reporting accurately reflects Edvinsson’s current position, Detroit may no longer be negotiating over how much to pay him, but rather how to move him without sacrificing significant value.

Horcoff still controls Edvinsson’s NHL rights, and no trade has been completed. But having that leverage and finding a solution that benefits the Red Wings are two different things.

Detroit entered the season expecting Edvinsson to be an important part of its defensive future. Now, with fewer than two weeks remaining before the deadline, the organization faces the possibility of trading a talented young defenseman or watching him sit out the entire season.

Neither outcome is particularly appealing for a franchise already struggling to find its footing.

And if Edvinsson really is determined never to play another game in Detroit, Horcoff may be running out of reasons to wait.