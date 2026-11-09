Simon Edvinsson Reveals Why He Keeps Skating at the Predators’ Rink

Last week, Simon Edvinsson showed up to the Nashville Predators practice facility with a Detroit Red Wings jersey on. He remains unsigned as a restricted free agent as the Dec. 1 deadline approaches.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

On Monday, Edvinsson once again showed up to the same practice facility. With this being the second time that this has happened, it feels like there is no doubt that this has been a major trend for the 23-year-old defenseman.

Well, Simon Edvinsson is still here. pic.twitter.com/dc2SIkUZkY — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 9, 2026

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Reporter reveals why Simon Edvinsson was skating in Nashville

Nick Kieser is a reporter for Lower Broad Pucks and 440 sports. He reported about why Edvinsson was skating in Nashville and said, “Simon Edvinsson said a reason he came to Nashville for training was knowing Filip Forsberg. The #Preds forward recommended a local coach and has been here for the last 2 weeks. The unsigned D-man said he’s still hoping for something to get done soon.”

It should not be a surprise that Edvinsson and Filip Forsberg have a close relationship with each other because they are both from Sweden.

Edvinsson played in 72 games last season with Detroit. He scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 12.

Nashville Predators could be a potential trade partner for Edvinsson

It is possible that Nashville could be a major player for Edvinsson in a trade with the Red Wings. The relationship that Forsberg and Edvinsson have with each other could be another reason why the Predators may want to trade for him. Nashville would have to probably give up a young prospect like Wyatt Cullen to go get the defenseman. If the Red Wings can’t re-sign him, playing for Nashville could be a likely situation for him also.