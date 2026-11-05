The Nashville Predators had an answer ready when they were asked why Simon Edvinsson was on their practice ice. A team spokesperson told the Tennessean that Thursday’s session was a “private ice rental,” and added that the Predators “would not comment on any other team’s players.”

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That is a lot of words for a skate nobody was supposed to notice. Edvinsson still has no contract with the Detroit Red Wings. He is a restricted free agent, and TSN reported he has to be under contract by Dec. 1 or he is not eligible to play in the NHL this season.

Simon Edvinsson is in Nashville. He’s been skating with one of the previous EBUGS in town. The RFA out of Detroit has yet to re-sign or be traded.



🎥 ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/x2MKiqIi8S — Nick Kieser🏒 (@KieserNick) November 5, 2026

Apr 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Brian Halonen (48) skates with the puck defended by Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Simon Edvinsson Was Skating in Red Wings Gear

The video was posted Thursday on Instagram by Dustin Smith, a former Predators practice goaltender, and the Tennessean identified the rink as Centennial Ice Rink, which the Predators list as their official practice facility. Edvinsson is in Red Wings gear in the clip, which is the detail that will keep Detroit fans staring at it.

Does that mean he wants this settled with Detroit before Dec. 1? Nobody has said so. Edvinsson, his agent and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff still have to get there.

Getting him signed would matter. Edvinsson played 72 games for the Red Wings last season and scored nine goals with 16 assists and a plus-12 rating.

Nashville Predators Have Been Linked to an Edvinsson Trade

Nashville is one of the teams that has been connected to him. The Tennessean reported the Predators have been among the clubs rumored to have interest, and TSN reported Oct. 30 that as many as 10 teams had talked to Detroit about Edvinsson, with the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins the two named.

Nashville would almost certainly have to give up a young center or draft picks to pry Edvinsson away. Prospects like Wyatt Cullen or Aiden Fink are the sort of names Detroit would ask about in that conversation, though no specific package has been reported.

There Is a Boring Explanation Too

Before anyone builds a trade in their head, there is a simpler read. Edvinsson is represented by CAA, and the Tennessean noted the agency has offices in Nashville. That gives him a reason to be in the city that has nothing to do with the Predators’ blue line, and a rink the Predators rent out is still a rink.

Red Wings fans will keep wondering what comes next. Edvinsson turning up on the Predators’ practice ice may feel like nothing. With less than four weeks until the deadline, it is still something.