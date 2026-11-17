The Detroit Red Wings have until the afternoon of Dec. 1 to sign defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and if the restricted free agent is still unsigned when that deadline passes, he is ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the season. That leaves Detroit one real lever before the deadline, which is trading his rights, and it opens the door to Edvinsson spending the year back home in Sweden.

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Losing him that way would not end the Red Wings’ Edvinsson problem. It would hand them a different one. When he played for Detroit during the 2025-26 season, Edvinsson appeared in 72 games and scored nine goals with 16 assists and a plus-12 rating. He is 23 years old, and the Red Wings have been holding trade talks on him for weeks.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Max Bultman of The Athletic reveals concern if Simon Edvinsson plays in Sweden after Dec. 1

Max Bultman of The Athletic took questions from Red Wings fans in his latest mailbag, and one of them asked how worried Detroit should be about the strategy itself: if Edvinsson will not re-sign, does waiting him out until Dec. 1 let rival teams lower their offers as the Red Wings’ leverage drains away?

Bultman called it “a real concern, and one probably not being talked about enough.” The situation is usually framed as pressure on Edvinsson to sign or sit out a year, he wrote, and that “would indeed be hard on him” when he is only just entering his prime.

His point is that the drop-off runs both ways. “But a cliff exists for Detroit, too,” Bultman wrote. “If Edvinsson loses the ability to play in the NHL this year, there’s less urgency from other teams to trade for his rights this season, which could end up just pushing the issue into the summer.” Detroit can technically take that route and let Edvinsson play back home, he added, “but that doesn’t make him more likely to ever sign with them and could introduce more issues if he were to get hurt.”

Detroit is better off trading Edvinsson before Dec. 1 if they cannot sign him

If the Red Wings cannot sign Edvinsson before Dec. 1, they are probably better off moving him to whichever team puts up the best offer. Leave him unsigned and untraded, and the standoff turns into a distraction for the rest of the 2026-27 season and carries into the summer on top of it. That is not what interim general manager Shawn Horcoff wants in his first months on the job.

A year in Sweden would not do much for Detroit’s chances of bringing Edvinsson back for the 2027-28 season either. If he truly does not want to be in Detroit, the move needs to come now rather than linger into the offseason. The Fourth Period reported on Nov. 9 that the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken are among the teams interested in acquiring him.

Simon Edvinsson already went home to Sweden once this season

If Edvinsson does head back after Dec. 1, it would be the second time he has done it this season. Detroit Hockey Now reported on Sept. 30, two days before the season opener, that he had left Red Wings camp without a contract and gone home to train with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League. He has since been working out in the United States, with The Fourth Period reporting on Nov. 9 that he was skating with a trainer in Nashville.

Whether Sweden is actually waiting for him is a separate question. Frolunda sports director Fredrik Sjostrom told the Swedish site Expressen that the club knows no more than anyone else about Edvinsson’s plans, and that it would “cross that bridge if December 1st passes and Simon doesn’t have a contract over there,” Detroit Hockey Now reported Tuesday. For now the SHL landing spot is a reported possibility, not a plan anyone has confirmed.