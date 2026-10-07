This Edvinsson Trade Pitch Dies on Byram’s Contract

Simon Edvinsson has not signed a contract, has not played a game this season, and is reportedly asking to be moved. A Simon Edvinsson trade has become a daily exercise around the league, and the latest pitch sends Detroit’s 23-year-old defenseman to the Chicago Blackhawks. Edvinsson’s entry-level deal expired June 30, he skipped the preseason and was still unsigned on the eve of the opener, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has since reported that he would prefer a trade.

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Detroit has been covering those minutes without him, including William Wallinder’s first NHL look. Chicago, meanwhile, traded for defenseman Bowen Byram in June and then handed him the richest contract any defenseman in the league has. That is the single biggest reason this pitch is harder than it looks.

Blackhawk Up Proposes a Simon Edvinsson Trade With Detroit

Nate Duffett of Blackhawk Up proposed a deal that would send Edvinsson to Chicago. Detroit would get defenseman Kevin Korchinski, forward Teuvo Teravainen, forward prospect Marek Vanacker, and a first-round pick. Duffett names the pick specifically: Edmonton’s, one of three first-rounders Chicago holds in the upcoming draft, and he calls giving one up “a small price to pay.”

Teravainen carries a cap hit of $5.4 million and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season. Duffett notes he holds limited trade protection and expects his role to shrink once Connor Bedard returns. Korchinski is 22 and signed at $1,325,000 through 2027-28, after which he becomes a restricted free agent. Vanacker is 20, on an entry-level deal worth under $1 million a year for three more seasons, and currently with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Chicago Has $1.45 Million in Cap Space

Chicago has a projected $1,452,093 in cap space, according to PuckPedia, and $6,870,879 in deadline cap space. Part of that room exists because Bedard is on injured reserve at a $15 million cap hit after shoulder surgery that is expected to cost him roughly four months.

That is why Teravainen is in the proposal rather than as an afterthought. Shedding his $5.4 million is the only way the money works this season, and even then Chicago would be absorbing a raise it does not currently have room for. The pitch lives or dies on that one piece.

Byram’s Contract and the Left-Shot Problem

Chicago acquired Byram from the Buffalo Sabres on June 23, sending Buffalo the No. 4 pick in the 2026 draft, defenseman Louis Crevier and a second-round pick, and taking back forward Jordan Greenway. Byram then signed a six-year, $75 million extension that begins in 2027-28. At $12.5 million a year it is the largest average annual value any defenseman in the NHL carries, it is the biggest deal Chicago has ever given out, and it includes a full no-movement clause for the full term.

Add Bedard’s $15 million and the Blackhawks already have $27.5 million a year committed to two players beginning in 2027-28, before Edvinsson signs anything. Then there is the fit. Byram, Edvinsson and Korchinski all shoot left. Duffett concedes the point himself, writing that with “Korchinski falling out of favor a bit in Chicago, it would make sense for the fellow left-shot defenseman to go the other way in the Edvinsson deal.” Chicago would be paying top dollar for a second left-shot defenseman to stand next to the one they just made the highest paid in hockey.

What an Edvinsson Contract Could Look Like

There is a reported number here, and it is not a guess. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on Oct. 5 that Detroit has offered Edvinsson six years at roughly $8.5 million a season, close to the $8.55 million Moritz Seider earns, and that Edvinsson is looking for about $11 million a year on a long-term deal. The gap between the two sides is roughly $2.5 million.

Edvinsson is worth the argument. He scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists with a plus-12 rating in 72 games last season, averaging 22:21 of ice time, which is a top-pair workload. Pagnotta also listed the teams monitoring the situation: Seattle, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto, Nashville and Boston. Chicago is not on that list. This remains a fan-site hypothetical rather than a report, and the cap sheet is the reason it has stayed one.