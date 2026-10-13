Daily Faceoff Floats Mathew Barzal for Simon Edvinsson

Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin has floated a one-for-one Simon Edvinsson trade idea, and the piece coming back to the Detroit Red Wings is New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal. Edvinsson has yet to play this season because he remains an unsigned restricted free agent, and there is a chance he gets traded at some point this season.

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Larkin thinks the Islanders could be a potential trade partner, and then he took the idea a step further. Larkin said, “If we really want to get crazy: what about Mathew Barzal for Edvinsson? The trade is one for one. It was telling that Barzal didn’t receive a letter on his jersey for this season.”

Mathew Barzal Is Still Injured and Has Not Played

At the moment, Mathew Barzal is still injured and has not played in a game this season for the Islanders. He is working back from left knee inflammation. He has started skating on his own, but there is no timetable for his return to team practice.

During the 2025-26 NHL season with New York, he played in 81 games. Barzal scored 19 goals and recorded 53 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 10. Barzal is only 29 years old. There is no doubt that he would upgrade the center position for the Red Wings if he was healthy.

A Simon Edvinsson Trade Should Bring Back More Than Barzal

It would be extremely risky business for Detroit to make a 1-for-1 swap with New York involving Edvinsson and Barzal. Even though the Red Wings have the cap space to make this work, Barzal has five years remaining on his contract worth $9.15 million per season. He has had injuries throughout his career.

The Red Wings are better off maybe pursuing other players on the Islanders roster. Larkin said,

“The Isles are also one of the better-positioned teams in terms of assets to dangle for Edvinsson. If Detroit demands NHL-grade players, that could mean Simon Holmstrom or Calum Ritchie or Emil Heineman. If it’s prospects the Wings seek: the Isles could reach into a pool that includes sniper Cole Eiserman and bruising blueliner Kashawn Aitcheson.”

They are better off getting younger players and draft picks from New York for Edvinsson rather than taking a major risk on Barzal.

Edvinsson Would Help Matthew Schaefer

Matthew Schaefer is a superstar defenseman in the making for the Islanders. They could use another young defenseman in the lineup, with Alexander Romanov expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Edvinsson in 72 games last season with Detroit scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 12.

Edvinsson is only 23 years old. New York adding another solid defenseman around Schaefer for the long haul would be a good move for that organization also.