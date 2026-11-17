The San Jose Sharks are one of the teams that are interested in trading for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and a Simon Edvinsson trade now has a clock on it. Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent, and he has until Dec. 1 to sign a new deal, or he cannot play this season. It is not a secret that the Red Wings want a young center back in return in a trade for either Dylan Larkin or Edvinsson, and Elliotte Friedman reported in late October that the Sharks had already made a serious offer Detroit did not accept.

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If San Jose were to be a trade partner for Detroit, one potential name that has been floated around is center Michael Misa. Misa is only 19 years old and was the second overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft for the Sharks. This season, he has scored four goals and recorded eight assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -5 in 23 games played.

Nov 15, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) controls the puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Jayden Struble (3) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A Fan Asks Max Bultman About a Michael Misa Swap

Max Bultman of The Athletic covers the Red Wings and he was answering some questions from NHL fans on Tuesday. A fan named Bruce F. asked him, “What are your thoughts on the potential Michael Misa for Simon Edvinsson trade that is currently popular internet fodder?”

Bultman responded by saying, “I definitely see the logic in it. For the Red Wings, the pain of trading Edvinsson would be losing a rare player type: a 6-foot-6 defenseman who skates like a gazelle, takes tough minutes and has the skill to put up 50 points, especially if he ever got power-play time. At age 23, that’s extremely valuable.

“Misa, though, would still be quite valuable as a speedy 6-1 center who has already reached the NHL at age 19, giving him more runway to keep blossoming. The Red Wings know how hard it is to find a young top-six center, and Misa would be just that while also fitting the age of their young core quite well. His 8 five-on-five points this season aren’t splashy, but it’s worth noting he would be fourth on the Red Wings. And again: He’s 19.”

What Max Bultman Would Ask San Jose for in a Simon Edvinsson Trade

Bultman did not stop at the logic of it. He wrote that the Red Wings have said all along that they want to sign Edvinsson, and that Detroit is unlikely to find another defenseman like him for many years if it moves on. Then came the caveat that decides the whole thing: “to the best of my knowledge, Edvinsson’s mind is made up, and if that’s the case, Misa is a worthy headliner who would legitimately help the Red Wings’ outlook.”

He also put a price on it. “If I were the Red Wings, I’d ask for Misa and a high-level ‘B’ prospect such as Haoxi Wang or Teddy Mutryn,” Bultman wrote, “but if it had to be a one-for-one, that’s not the end of the world. It’s the top asset that counts most.”

A Swap Makes Sense, but Neither Team May Want It

Bultman’s answer is about what Detroit should do. He did not take on the other half of the question, which is whether San Jose would actually part with Misa.

That part is our read, not his. The Sharks need a defenseman and the Red Wings need a young center, so a swap makes sense on paper. The issue is that Detroit does not want to trade Edvinsson, and San Jose probably does not want to trade Misa because he could be part of a core with Macklin Celebrini for the next decade.

There are times when franchises do not want to do certain things. If Edvinsson does not want to be back with the Red Wings, then asking the Sharks about Misa would make sense. Chris Johnston has already put San Jose at the front of the Edvinsson market, and if Detroit cannot land Misa, there are other talented prospects it can land from the Sharks.