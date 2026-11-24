The Boston Bruins didn’t trade with the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin. Larkin was traded to Boston’s rival, the Montreal Canadiens, instead. With this being the case, the Bruins could turn to a Simon Edvinsson trade with the Red Wings before the Dec. 1 deadline for the unsigned defenseman.

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What a Simon Edvinsson Trade Could Cost Boston

Conor Ryan of Boston.com wrote about the chances that the Bruins could land Edvinsson from Detroit:

“The Bruins have several potential trade chips they can parlay into solid returns, be it NHLers on expiring deals like Pavel Zacha and Mason Lohrei, their own first-round picks in 2027, 2028, and beyond, or prospects like Will Zellers and Cooper Simpson. “But to realistically acquire a player like Edvinsson, the Bruins will need to get comfortable with moving a legitimate blue-chip asset or two. “That could equate to a young center on the roster like Fraser Minten, a potential unicorn prospect like the 6-foot-7 [Dean] Letourneau (now up to 10 goals and 16 points in 13 games at BC), or a 2027/28 unprotected first-round pick from Toronto that could represent a top-10 pick (if not higher) in either of the next two years.”

Ryan did not propose Zacha for Edvinsson. Building a deal around the two players is our own idea.

Nov 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pavel Zacha Would Be a Good Fit for the Detroit Red Wings

If the Red Wings were to acquire Zacha from the Bruins, it would immediately improve the center position. Even though they did trade for Kirby Dach, it can’t hurt to get another center in a trade. Zacha is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $4.75 million cap hit.

In 22 games this season for Boston, Zacha has scored six goals and has recorded 11 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-2. He would be one part of the equation in a potential Edvinsson-Zacha swap, but the Red Wings would want much more in return than just a swap like that.

Edvinsson and Charlie McAvoy Would Be a Solid Blue Line Pairing

A potential Edvinsson trade could help Boston because a pairing between him and Charlie McAvoy would improve its blue line. In 17 games this season, McAvoy has scored one goal and has recorded 11 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-5. Edvinsson had nine goals and 25 points in 72 games for Detroit last season.

This could become one of the best defensive tandems in the league if the Bruins could make a move like this.