A Simon Edvinsson trade was never the Detroit Red Wings’ plan. It is on the table anyway. The 23-year-old defenseman is still without a contract, and the date that decides his season is Dec. 1. A restricted free agent who is not signed by that deadline is ineligible to play for the rest of the season, which is why a trade is suddenly on the table at all. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that Edvinsson now prefers a move to a club willing to give him the long-term deal Detroit would not, after the Red Wings held firm on a short-term bridge offer.

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Last season Edvinsson played 72 games, scored nine goals and added 16 assists with a plus-12 rating, averaging 22:21 of ice time a night. Detroit took him sixth overall in 2021.

Why the Predators Are in on a Simon Edvinsson Trade

The market is not short of bidders. “There’s a lot of interest in Simon Edvinsson,” Friedman said on the FAN Hockey Show, noting that Detroit is asking a fairly high price and that “the talks there are really picking up.” That is the useful filter on every package being floated this week. A team that wants Edvinsson has to clear a high bar, and it has to want him well past this season, because signing him is the only way he plays this one.

The Nashville Predators fit that description on both counts. They can answer a high asking price with prospects rather than contracts, and a 23-year-old top-four defenseman on a long deal is the kind of player a team with Nashville’s young forward group is supposed to be adding.

Max Bultman Lays Out a Predators Package for Edvinsson

Max Bultman of The Athletic put names to what Nashville could send back. Bultman wrote that “the Nashville Predators, in addition to 2025 No. 5 pick Brady Martin (19), have fast-rising prospect Wyatt Cullen (18), a freshman at the University of Minnesota who shined for the U.S. at the World Junior Summer Showcase and is coming off a hat trick last weekend against North Dakota.”

Both are playing well right now. Martin, a 19-year-old center, has three goals in seven games this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Cullen has three goals and two assists in six games as a Minnesota freshman, and all three goals arrived in one night: a hat trick in a 5-3 win over then-No. 3 North Dakota on Oct. 23 that finished off a Gophers sweep.

What a Simon Edvinsson Trade Would Cost Nashville

Moving both of them for one defenseman would be a hefty price for Nashville to pay, and that is close to the point. Nobody is trading two high-end forward prospects to rent a player for one season. The Predators would be buying the long-term contract, which is the one thing Edvinsson has said he wants and the one thing Detroit has not offered.

The calendar is the pressure. Pro Hockey Rumors noted that Edvinsson has to be signed, or included in a sign-and-trade, by Dec. 1 to play at all this season. Every day the Red Wings spend deciding whether to pay him is a day off the clock for anyone hoping to trade for him, including the Predators. Detroit also has Dylan Larkin’s situation to sort out in the same window.