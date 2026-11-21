The Simon Edvinsson trade saga may finally be approaching its conclusion, and three NHL teams remain firmly in the conversation. With the December 1 deadline rapidly approaching, Detroit Red Wings fans have received another intriguing update from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.

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The San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Boston Bruins have all been connected to the 23-year-old defenseman in recent reports. Now, Friedman says activity surrounding Edvinsson has increased, suggesting the Red Wings could be entering a critical stage of trade discussions.

Mar 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (27) fight for position in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Elliotte Friedman Reveals Increased Simon Edvinsson Trade Activity

During his November 20 appearance on Sportsnet’s The FAN Hockey Show, Friedman indicated that Detroit appears ready to determine which interested teams are prepared to make legitimate offers. After weeks of speculation, the message to potential trade partners appears to be getting considerably more serious.

“There was definitely some increased activity and chatter over the last 24 hours,” Friedman said.

According to The Hockey News’ coverage of Friedman’s latest remarks, the insider believes Detroit wants interested teams to stop exploring possibilities and begin presenting their strongest offers. However, Friedman cautioned that a trade is not necessarily imminent.

That distinction is important because the Red Wings have already rejected a reported offer from San Jose. Detroit has demonstrated that it won’t necessarily accept a disappointing return simply because Edvinsson remains unsigned.

Three NHL Teams Remain in the Edvinsson Conversation

San Jose has been one of the most frequently mentioned destinations throughout the negotiations, while Boston and Nashville have also emerged as potential landing spots. Friedman previously identified all three organizations as possible destinations, although he did not suggest they were the only teams interested.

The Sharks have reportedly pursued Edvinsson aggressively, while the Bruins could view the towering defenseman as a significant long-term addition. Nashville has also been connected to the situation, particularly after Edvinsson spent time skating at the Predators’ practice facility.

There is no confirmed agreement involving any of those organizations, and the latest increase in trade chatter does not establish that one team has moved ahead of the others. Nevertheless, the approaching deadline could force interested clubs to decide exactly how much they are willing to surrender.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have already faced questions about Edvinsson’s willingness to return. Frank Seravalli reported on November 19 that the defenseman had declined potential offer sheets because he did not want to give Detroit an opportunity to match them.

December 1 Deadline Could Force Detroit’s Hand

Edvinsson must have an NHL contract registered by 5 p.m. ET on December 1 to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 season. If he remains unsigned after that deadline, he would be ineligible for the remainder of the NHL season, even if his rights were subsequently traded.

That creates an uncomfortable situation for both sides, especially considering Edvinsson has already missed nearly two months of hockey. Detroit still controls his NHL rights, but waiting until the last possible moment could complicate negotiations and reduce the number of teams capable of completing a deal.

The Red Wings would undoubtedly prefer to receive meaningful assets in return for a player who recorded 25 points in 72 games last season. Edvinsson is also just 23 years old, making his combination of size, youth, and top-four defensive potential particularly attractive.

For Detroit, the next several days could determine whether the organization receives a substantial trade return or continues an increasingly costly standoff. Friedman hasn’t identified a winner in the Edvinsson sweepstakes, but his latest comments suggest interested teams are beginning to feel the pressure.

The question now is whether San Jose, Boston, Nashville, or another interested team will finally make Detroit an offer it cannot refuse. With December 1 approaching, the Red Wings are running out of time to find their answer.