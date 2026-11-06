Chris Johnston is not just putting the San Jose Sharks in the Simon Edvinsson trade market. He is putting them at the front of it. The Detroit Red Wings still have not signed the 23-year-old defenseman to a long-term deal, and Johnston named one team as the likeliest landing spot if Detroit decides to move him.

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The clock is what makes it urgent. Edvinsson is a restricted free agent without a contract, and he has to be signed by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. Johnston’s own outlet framed it the same way on Thursday: “Dec. 1 remains an important date. He has to have a contract by that point and time which will put a little bit of pressure on the player and the team as it gets a little closer.”

Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show, about the most likely scenario for Edvinsson, “It’s a little different circumstance. He’s been here in North America for the last little while training. Sounds like there’s some talk about maybe even going back to Sweden if things don’t move forward. I think for him, December 1st now becomes a massive real deadline. I mean, he has to have a contract that day with somebody to play in the league this season. If Detroit really wants to force the issue, if they feel that they’re not getting a good enough trade offer from the San Jose Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks, or the Boston Bruins, I think all those teams make sense for Simon Edvinsson, with San Jose being the most likely if he’s traded.”

Why the Sharks Make Sense for Edvinsson

The Sharks have given up 61 goals this season. They have a 7-9-1 record with 15 points. San Jose no doubt needs help on the blue line. They have the prospects and the draft capital to send back to Detroit. Some potential names that the Sharks could give the Red Wings are Michael Misa, Igor Chernyshov, Quentin Musty, Sam Dickinson, Keaton Verhoeff, and Ryan Lin.

What Detroit wants back has been consistent. Elliotte Friedman has reported the Red Wings asking about young centers in these conversations, and Detroit has already turned down at least one serious San Jose offer. Misa, 19, is the name on that list who fits the description best.

What a Simon Edvinsson Trade With San Jose Could Look Like

Obviously, the Sharks won’t give them all away, but a trade involving Edvinsson could potentially be packaged around Verhoeff and Misa and draft picks. This could be something that the Red Wings could get done if he doesn’t want to be here for the long term. Last season with Detroit, he appeared in 72 games. Edvinsson also scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 12.

Nashville Has to Be a Major Player Too

One of the reasons why San Jose may not be able to land Edvinsson is because it appears as if the Predators could be making a serious play for him. Edvinsson was skating in Nashville on Thursday, in Red Wings gear, at the Predators’ practice facility. Nashville called that session a private ice rental and would not comment on another team’s player, and his agency keeps offices in the city, so the skate is not evidence of a deal on its own.

Even so, there is a chance that he could wind up with the Predators. It was surprising to see Johnston put the Sharks in front, and Nashville’s interest deserves more attention than it is getting.