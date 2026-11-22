The Simon Edvinsson trade saga could finally be approaching its conclusion, and the Detroit Red Wings may have a major decision to make within days. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, negotiations involving the 23-year-old defenseman have intensified, with at least six teams still pursuing a potential deal.

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But the latest report goes considerably further than simply identifying interested teams. Edvinsson is reportedly preparing for a move, and some league sources believe a trade could materialize around the middle of next week.

With the December 1 signing deadline rapidly approaching, Detroit’s situation is becoming increasingly urgent.

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

David Pagnotta Reveals Major Simon Edvinsson Trade Development

In his November 20 report for The Fourth Period, Pagnotta revealed that trade discussions have accelerated to the point where Edvinsson is preparing for a move. The unsigned restricted free agent has continued training independently while awaiting a resolution to his contract standoff with Detroit.

Pagnotta reported that the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are among at least six organizations still pursuing the young defenseman. Although he did not identify all six teams as actively negotiating specific offers, the level of interest suggests Detroit has several potential trade partners.

More importantly, Pagnotta indicated that a resolution could be approaching sooner rather than later. After speaking with multiple league sources, he reported that some would not be surprised if a deal happened around the middle of next week.

That would place a potential transaction just days before Edvinsson’s December 1 deadline. However, no trade has been announced, and the exact timing remains uncertain.

San Jose Sharks Trade Talks Reportedly Involve Michael Misa

One of the most intriguing details involves the Sharks, who have been connected to Edvinsson for several weeks. According to Pagnotta, Detroit’s discussions with San Jose are believed to center on highly regarded young center Michael Misa.

However, the Red Wings reportedly want additional assets included in a potential agreement. That suggests Detroit is unwilling to surrender a 23-year-old defenseman with first-pairing potential without receiving a substantial return.

The Sharks have already been connected to serious Edvinsson trade discussions, but Pagnotta’s latest report provides a more specific indication of what Detroit could be seeking. Misa’s inclusion would give the Red Wings a promising young center capable of becoming part of their long-term plans.

Still, the exact details of a proposed package remain unconfirmed. There is also no indication that San Jose has agreed to meet Detroit’s reported asking price.

Edvinsson Reportedly Seeking Massive New Contract

Finding an acceptable trade package is only half the challenge for teams interested in acquiring Edvinsson. Any organization trading for his rights would also need to negotiate a contract with the unsigned defenseman.

According to Pagnotta, Edvinsson is believed to be seeking approximately $10 million to $11 million annually on a maximum-term contract. A shorter agreement could potentially reduce the annual average value, but his reported expectations would still represent a substantial financial commitment.

That creates another obstacle for potential suitors, particularly teams already facing salary-cap limitations. Pagnotta identified Nashville, Philadelphia, and Seattle as organizations better positioned to accommodate a substantial contract without major roster changes.

Meanwhile, teams such as San Jose, Boston, Toronto, Anaheim, and St. Louis could need to move additional salary to complete a deal. Those financial considerations could help determine which organization ultimately emerges with the strongest overall proposal.

The Red Wings have already faced significant questions about Edvinsson’s future, and his contract expectations only complicate the situation. Detroit must evaluate not only the return it could receive but also the possibility that another organization is more willing to meet the player’s demands.

December 1 Deadline Creates Urgency for Detroit

The clock is becoming a serious factor in negotiations because Edvinsson must sign an NHL contract by December 1 to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 season. If that deadline passes without an agreement, he would be unable to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season.

Sportsnet’s November 19 report on Edvinsson’s contract standoff also revealed that the defenseman reportedly declined potential offer sheets because he did not want Detroit to match them. That provides additional context for why a trade has become an increasingly likely resolution.

Edvinsson has most recently been skating in Tempe, Arizona, after previously training in Nashville. Pagnotta reported that he has been working alongside former NHL players and Arizona State athletes while awaiting news about his future.

For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the challenge is maximizing Detroit’s return without allowing the deadline to eliminate Edvinsson’s ability to play this season. Interested teams must also decide how much they are willing to surrender while committing potentially enormous money to the young defenseman.

Is a Simon Edvinsson Trade Finally Close?

The latest reporting provides perhaps the clearest indication yet that Edvinsson’s time with the Red Wings could be nearing its end. At least six teams remain interested, San Jose’s discussions reportedly involve Michael Misa, and some league sources believe a deal could materialize as soon as the middle of next week.

Of course, there is still a significant difference between accelerating negotiations and completing a trade. Detroit must find an acceptable return, the acquiring team must reach an agreement with Edvinsson, and everything must come together before the signing deadline.

But compared with the uncertainty that has surrounded this situation for weeks, Pagnotta’s latest report offers something increasingly important: a potential timeline for resolution.

The Red Wings may finally be approaching the end of the Simon Edvinsson saga. Now comes the difficult part: making sure they get enough in return.