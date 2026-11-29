The Simon Edvinsson trade sweepstakes have apparently gained another interested team, and the clock is ticking for the Detroit Red Wings to get a deal done. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Utah Mammoth have entered the picture as the Dec. 1 restricted free-agent signing deadline approaches.

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The latest development could be encouraging news for Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who has reportedly been seeking a substantial return for the 23-year-old defenseman. Adding another potential trade partner could give Horcoff additional leverage during the final days of negotiations.

Interestingly, Utah had been mentioned as a potential destination earlier this season, but Friedman’s latest reporting suggests the Mammoth are becoming more directly involved. Edvinsson himself is also participating in conversations with interested organizations.

Elliotte Friedman Reveals Utah Mammoth Have Entered the Picture

During Saturday night’s edition of Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet, Friedman revealed that Edvinsson has been participating in Zoom calls with potential trade destinations. The Mammoth are among the organizations looking to speak directly with the young defenseman.

“One team has entered the picture recently is Utah,” Friedman said, via The Fourth Period.

Friedman explained that Edvinsson initially appeared uncertain about speaking with Utah but has either since communicated with the organization or is expected to do so.

The Mammoth’s involvement is particularly interesting considering their collection of young talent and Detroit’s reported four-piece asking price. While there is no confirmation that Utah has submitted an acceptable offer, its renewed involvement could make things more interesting for Horcoff.

Anaheim Ducks Facing Complication in Simon Edvinsson Trade Talks

According to Friedman’s latest update, as summarized by NHL Trade Rumors, much of the attention remains focused on the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. However, neither organization has been able to finalize a deal.

Friedman indicated that Anaheim would need to include defenseman Pavel Mintyukov in a potential trade to make the financial and roster components work. Mintyukov signed a five-year contract extension with Anaheim in July, making him an intriguing potential piece of a trade package.

Friedman also indicated that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins remain involved, while the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes have been connected to discussions.

Edvinsson must sign an NHL contract by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 season. With multiple organizations still involved and Utah apparently becoming a more serious participant, the next few days could be particularly eventful for the Red Wings.