ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski has a team in mind for a Simon Edvinsson trade, and the case starts with the 19-year-old the New York Islanders are already leaning on. The Detroit Red Wings, meanwhile, are running out of time to make a deal at all.

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Wyshynski laid it out in a post on X: “I like Edvinsson as a Schaefer partner. You don’t build a defense around Edvinsson. He’s a great compliment to a better teammate, like with Seider in DET. For example, as reported in my ESPN column: The Oilers are keeping an eye on Edvinsson to potentially play with Bouchard.”

Apr 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The calendar is what makes this urgent. Edvinsson is still an unsigned restricted free agent who has not played a game this season, and he has to be under contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 or he cannot play in the NHL for the rest of 2026-27. Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli has reported that Edvinsson turned down offer sheets from multiple teams so the Red Wings would never get the chance to match one, which leaves Detroit with very little room to do anything but trade him.

Why a Simon Edvinsson trade fits Matthew Schaefer

Matthew Schaefer is only 19 years old, and he is turning into an elite star on the blue line in the NHL. Schaefer has nine goals and 15 assists in 21 games this season with a minus-1 rating. He still has a lot of room to grow, and he needs another solid defenseman beside him.

Edvinsson is only 23, and he has plenty of room to grow himself. In 72 games with Detroit during the 2025-26 season, he scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists with a plus-12 rating. Put the two of them together and the Islanders would have a chance at one of the best defensive tandems in the entire NHL.

Islanders would have to move contracts to sign Edvinsson

The Islanders only have $1,517,181 in cap space, according to Spotrac, so they would have to move money out before they could sign Edvinsson to a long-term deal. One obvious candidate is Ondrej Palat, who carries a $6 million cap hit on an expiring contract.

Kyle Palmieri is also at $4.75 million on a deal that expires after this season. Say New York wanted to sign Edvinsson to a seven-year contract worth $11 million a year. Clearing one or both of those deals now is how the Islanders would make the room to do it.

What Detroit would want back

New York would also have to send young players or draft picks the other way. Daily Faceoff lists the Islanders among seven realistic destinations for Edvinsson and points to Simon Holmstrom, Calum Ritchie and Emil Heineman as the kind of NHL-ready pieces Detroit could ask about. A deal between the Red Wings and Islanders could absolutely work, but Detroit would have to be willing to take on some expiring contracts to get it done.