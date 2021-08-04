Simone Biles dealt with family tragedy during Tokyo Olympics

American superstar gymnast Simone Biles won the bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. It was her 7th career Olympics medal, which ties her with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.

She disclosed that all this took place after the unexpected death of her aunt

“At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles told reporters Tuesday, per CBS News. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

In order to be able to compete before earning the bronze, she worked with sports doctors to prepare herself mentally for the challenge.

“Every day I had to be medically evaluated by the doctors, and then I had two sessions with a sport psychologist which kind of helped keep me more level-headed,” said Biles on preparing for beam. “I was cleared to do beam, which I honestly didn’t think I’d be cleared to do last night.”

