Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics team final

This is some devastating news we wish we did not have to report.

According to reports, the greatest gymnast in the world, Simone Biles of the United States, is out of the Olympic team final in Tokyo.

From NBC Sports:

Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. She was then seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.

Biles was originally slated to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, was subbed in. Biles returned to the arena before the U.S. competed and hugged her teammates before watching their routines from the sideline, dressed in her warmups.

This story is still developing.

Simone Biles is out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo. https://t.co/x6BuVRQ0EH — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021