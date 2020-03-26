Simulation: Opening Day March 26, 2020 Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Indians

As you know, the 2020 Major League Baseball season (along with pretty much every other sport) has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

But that does not mean we cannot close our eyes and pretend our beloved Detroit Tigers are playing the season as they normally would.

Thanks to simulations run by Strat-o-matic.com, we will be able to see how the Tigers (and every other team) fared each and every day until the real-life season gets underway.

That being said, as you can see below, the Tigers dropped their first game of the season by falling 9-1 to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Stadium.

Here is the full box score.