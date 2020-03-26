57 F
Detroit Tigers News

Simulation: Opening Day March 26, 2020 Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Indians

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

As you know, the 2020 Major League Baseball season (along with pretty much every other sport) has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

But that does not mean we cannot close our eyes and pretend our beloved Detroit Tigers are playing the season as they normally would.

Thanks to simulations run by Strat-o-matic.com, we will be able to see how the Tigers (and every other team) fared each and every day until the real-life season gets underway.

That being said, as you can see below, the Tigers dropped their first game of the season by falling 9-1 to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Stadium.

Here is the full box score.

 

