The single greatest throw of Matthew Stafford’s career [Video]

There is no question about it that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has had some absolutely brilliant throws throughout his NFL career.

That being said, there is one throw that stands out above the rest as Stafford’s single greatest throw ever.

That throw came in 2019 against the Kansas City Chiefs when Stafford threaded the needle between four Chiefs defenders to connect with Kenny Golladay for a touchdown.

Fast forward 20 seconds into the video to see the play I am referring to.

What a dime by Stafford to Kenny Golladay. That's a tight window and Stafford threaded the needle perfectly. #Lions capitalize on the #Chiefs fumble. pic.twitter.com/NYFjxSViy0 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 29, 2019

What an absolute magical throw!