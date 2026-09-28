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The Lions Finally Gave Sione Vaki the Ball

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There have been major questions about the Detroit Lions’ number two running back role this season. Jahmyr Gibbs has taken the overwhelming majority of the carries in Detroit’s backfield, 65 rushing attempts through three games, and on Sunday, Sione Vaki finally got a real look behind him.

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Sione Vaki is currently the second running back on the Lions roster, and he made the most of the work. He rushed for 26 yards on six carries and averaged 4.3 yards per carry in Detroit’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, and he caught one pass for 11 yards, per the box score. Those six carries were twice as many as he had in Detroit’s first two games combined. It matters that Vaki got carries in the backfield and was productive with them.

Sione Vaki Could Take On More of the Load

With seven total touches in the game for the Lions offense, could he be more involved in Drew Petzing‘s game plans moving forward? As important as Gibbs is to this football team, it is important that he doesn’t get 35-40 touches a game. Gibbs already carried 20 times against the Jets.

If Vaki could get 15 snaps a week and get around 7-8 touches with the football and be productive, then it could help the Lions out in the long run. Having a second running back is very important. If Vaki does get more touches and it doesn’t work out, then the Lions could trade for a second running back before the NFL trade deadline.

Isiah Pacheco Was Supposed to Be RB2

Isiah Pacheco was supposed to be the second running back in this Lions offense before the 2026 NFL season started. He opened the year on injured reserve with a back injury and an MCL sprain, and he later had back surgery to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a 12-week recovery, with a chance Pacheco is back early in December. That timeline leaves open the possibility that he gives the Lions very little this season. With him potentially out that long, now might be the time for Vaki to prove his worth as the second running back on Detroit’s roster.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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