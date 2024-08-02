Sione Vaki Injury Update: Dan Campbell Provides the Latest on the Lions Rookie





Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki received positive news regarding his health after suffering a shoulder injury during a tackling drill on Thursday. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Vaki avoided a major injury and is expected to be fine.

“Yeah, no long-term,” Campbell said on Friday morning. “We’ll see how he feels this morning, but he’s good.”

Sione Vaki’s Role and Progress

Sione Vaki, who has been performing as the Lions’ fourth running back in training camp, behind David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Craig Reynolds, was injured but quickly reassured by Campbell’s comments.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Vaki has been transitioning from safety to running back. Campbell noted Vaki’s progress but acknowledged that it is still a work in progress.

“He is growing, and he’s learning,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “He’s new to the position. For him, I think a lot of it is going to be (getting) carries. His form, what he’s looking at, his vision. He’s pretty smart, he’s pretty instinctive, he’s picking up the pass game, the protections. But I think that’s where he’s really got a huge ceiling to grow: carrying the football, and reading off blocks, and understanding where we want him to go.”

Vaki’s Continued Development

Despite the setback, Sione Vaki attended Friday’s practice in full pads, suggesting that his recovery is on track. The Lions will soon travel to New Jersey for joint practices with the Giants, where Vaki will continue to develop and gain valuable experience.