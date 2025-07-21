Sione Vaki Suffers Injury at Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions may have a special teams star in Sione Vaki, but their second training camp practice of 2025 brought an unfortunate twist. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Vaki, a dynamic two-way threat and special teams ace, exited Monday’s session early and had to be evaluated for a leg injury. He’s currently being evaluated, and the team has not yet shared a timeline for his return.

TL;DR

Sione Vaki left Monday’s practice early with a leg injury.

left Monday’s practice early with a leg injury. He’s a key figure on special teams and a developing offensive weapon.

The Lions are evaluating the injury, and his status remains unclear.

Vaki is battling for the RB3 job behind Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds.

Why Vaki Matters So Much

If you’re just now learning about Sione Vaki, here’s why this injury news is worth watching closely. Vaki might be listed as the Lions’ fourth running back, but he’s much more than depth chart filler.

In 2024, the former Utah standout made his name on special teams, logging 332 snaps and grading out as one of the top special teamers in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. His 90.5 PFF special teams grade ranked 7th out of 580 players with 100+ snaps. And it wasn’t just numbers, his energy, physicality, and willingness to do the dirty work made him a coach’s dream.

The Offense Is Still a Work in Progress

Offensively, Vaki only touched the ball nine times in 2024, six carries for 14 yards, and three receptions for 37 yards. But the Lions clearly see more than those stats. His elite hands, experience as a two-way player, and strong football IQ give him upside that’s rare for someone buried on the depth chart.

Heading into training camp, Vaki was expected to push Craig Reynolds for the RB3 job. Reynolds has been steady and reliable, but Vaki’s ability to line up in various formations, especially in two-minute drills, gives him unique value. That competition is now paused, depending on the severity of this leg injury.

What Comes Next

Vaki’s next steps depend entirely on his medical evaluation. The Lions haven’t issued any further updates as of Monday at noon, but losing him for any stretch of time would hurt, not just because of his offensive potential, but because of how critical he is on special teams.

He may not be a household name, but within the walls of Allen Park, Sione Vaki is one of the most respected grinders on the roster.

The Bottom Line

The Lions can ill afford to lose a player like Vaki, especially one who brings such versatility, toughness, and value on special teams. Until we know more, fans should keep a close eye on this developing situation. If he’s out for long, it won’t just shake up the running back room; it’ll create a void on special teams that’s tough to fill.