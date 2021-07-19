Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy [Video]

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James opened in theaters (and HBO Max) this past weekend and it did quite well in terms of ticket sales.

According to the critics, the standalone sequel to Space Jam (1996) featuring Michael Jordan, is not exactly living up to the hype. In fact, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Space Jam: A New Legacy currently has a rating of 31% among critics.

But, regular movies goers like myself seem to like the film much better as they give LeBron’s version of Space Jam an 81%.

One person who is not fond of LeBron’s new flick is Skip Bayless, who ripped James and his movie on Monday’s edition of Undisputed.

“I’m giving LeBron’s new movie a ‘C’.” Bayless said. “LeBron lost badly once again to Michael Jordan.”

Bayless added that “the new ‘Space Jam’ is no closer to the original movie than LeBron is to Jordan as a basketball player.”

Personally, I watched the movie last night and thought it was fine. The original was a bit better but my takeaway is that neither Jordan nor LeBron can act worth a lick.

Nation, what do you think of the movie.

