Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for attempting to ride Matthew Stafford’s coattails [Video]

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions and not surprisingly, LeBron James is trying to make it about him.

“We (the LA Lakers), Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterward to end it!! City of Champions,” tweeted the Lakers star.

On Tuesday, Skip Bayless called out LeBron for attempting to ride on Matthew Stafford‘s (and the Rams) coattails.

“Lebron: You gotta wake up, man,” Bayless said. “You won a Pandemic Bubble Championship.”

Get him, Skip!

What do you think?

