Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for attempting to ride Matthew Stafford’s coattails [Video]

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions and not surprisingly, LeBron James is trying to make it about him.

“We (the LA Lakers), Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterward to end it!! City of Champions,” tweeted the Lakers star.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

On Tuesday, Skip Bayless called out LeBron for attempting to ride on Matthew Stafford‘s (and the Rams) coattails.

“Lebron: You gotta wake up, man,” Bayless said. “You won a Pandemic Bubble Championship.”

Get him, Skip!