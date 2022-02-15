Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for attempting to ride Matthew Stafford’s coattails [Video]

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions and not surprisingly, LeBron James is trying to make it about him.
“We (the LA Lakers), Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterward to end it!! City of Champions,” tweeted the Lakers star.
We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022
On Tuesday, Skip Bayless called out LeBron for attempting to ride on Matthew Stafford‘s (and the Rams) coattails.
“Lebron: You gotta wake up, man,” Bayless said. “You won a Pandemic Bubble Championship.”
Get him, Skip!
"LeBron: you gotta wake up, man. You won a Pandemic Bubble Championship." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/G4tLwwrYMk
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 15, 2022
