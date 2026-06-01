Skubal Nears Tigers Return After 64-Pitch Sim Game

Tarik Skubal took another clear step toward a return Sunday in St. Petersburg, throwing a 64-pitch simulated game over four-plus scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers continue his buildup from May elbow surgery. He allowed two hits and one walk, and the next decision now centers on whether his recovery points him toward a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo instead of an immediate activation from the injured list.

The outing matters because Detroit stretched him to a heavier workload while keeping him in a controlled setting. Skubal also recorded six strikeouts with normal velocity in the session, and the four-plus innings and 64 pitches showed he is getting closer to facing hitters in a regular game. For the Tigers, this Tarik Skubal rehab update is another sign his return is getting closer.

Detroit has moved him step by step

Skubal’s rehab has advanced quickly since he began a throwing program a little more than a week after surgery to remove a loose body from his pitching elbow. Detroit viewed the NanoScope procedure as less invasive than a standard arthroscopic surgery, which helped explain why he resumed activity so soon after the operation.

By May 21, Skubal had already progressed to a multi-inning bullpen that brought him relatively close to game velocity. He also made clear then that he expected to complete either a simulated game or a rehab start before returning.

The workload keeps climbing

Late in May, Skubal threw a 40-pitch simulated game against Zack Short, Gage Workman and Jahmai Jones. He struck out three over 2 2/3 innings and allowed a home run to Jones, another checkpoint in the ramp-up from bullpen sessions to game-style work.

Sunday’s session pushed that buildup farther. A.J. Hinch said the signs pointed to Skubal moving closer to competitive pitching than straight rehab work, which is the clearest indicator yet that Detroit is nearing the affiliate stage of this process. That keeps the focus on Tarik Skubal and whether a Toledo rehab assignment is the next step.

Rotation timing now comes into focus

Detroit has consistently treated each outing as a test, then waited to see how Skubal feels the next day before setting the next assignment. That approach keeps Monday’s recovery check as the key detail, not just the box-score line from the simulated game.

If Skubal bounces back well, Toledo becomes the logical next stop and gives Detroit a cleaner path to line up his final steps before rejoining the rotation. The next question is whether one rehab outing is enough, or if the Tigers want another buildup day before plugging Tarik Skubal back into major league starts.