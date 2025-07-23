Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Skubal Takes Paternity Leave as Tigers Welcome New Talent

Tigers' pitcher Tarik Skubal steps away on paternity leave, while prospect Troy Melton makes his MLB debut after Hicklen's designation for assignment.
Tarik Skubal contract extension

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Tarik Skubal contract extension

Tarik Skubal’s Temporary Leave Marks a New Chapter for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have placed ace pitcher Tarik Skubal on the paternity list as he and his wife welcome their second child. Skubal is expected to return to the mound Saturday against the Blue Jays after a brief three-day absence. In the meantime, the Tigers are using the opportunity to debut one of their rising stars, right-hander Troy Melton, who is making his first Major League appearance.

Skubal Steps Away for a Family Milestone

Skubal’s journey into fatherhood marks a significant personal moment, and it mirrors the maturity he’s shown on the mound this season. Through mid-July, he’s posted a 10-3 record with a 2.19 ERA, anchoring Detroit’s rotation and keeping them in the postseason hunt. His return this weekend reaffirms his importance to the club’s second-half push.

Troy Melton Makes His MLB Debut

With Skubal out, Troy Melton got the call from Triple-A Toledo, signaling Detroit’s continued emphasis on youth and upside. The 24-year-old righty brings real intrigue: 56 strikeouts to just nine walks over 36.1 innings since his Triple-A promotion. Armed with a fastball that touches the mid-90s and a deep secondary arsenal, Melton ranks as the Tigers’ No. 10 prospect and offers real upside moving forward.

Brewer Hicklen Designated for Assignment

To make room on the roster, Detroit designated outfielder Brewer Hicklen for assignment. Hicklen, 29, made a short stint with the Tigers earlier this year but struggled to find footing at the major league level. Though he logged his first MLB hit in May, his limited opportunities and offensive struggles led to this move.

  1. Tigers lineup update: Gleyber Torres leading off
  2. Melton’s ascent: What it means for the Tigers
  3. Brewer Hicklen’s journey: From Triple-A to the Majors

With Skubal returning Saturday and Melton debuting earlier in the week, the Tigers’ rotation is once again at full strength, and possibly getting stronger.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x