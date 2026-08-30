Lions Decide Skyler Gill-Howard’s Fate Ahead of Final Roster

Skyler Gill-Howard did exactly what a late-round rookie has to do in training camp.

He made himself impossible to ignore.

The Detroit Lions are keeping Gill-Howard on their initial 53-man roster, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, completing an impressive summer for the sixth-round rookie defensive lineman.

There was very little suspense left by the time the decision became official.

Gill-Howard Earned His Spot

Detroit selected Gill-Howard out of Texas Tech with the 205th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Brad Holmes praised his motor immediately after the draft, describing a player who was quick, relentless and capable of winning quickly despite being undersized for an interior defender.

That description showed up repeatedly during training camp.

Gill-Howard consistently generated pressure from the interior, and the Lions’ own observations following the Washington preseason game called him “very hard to ignore.” He followed that performance with another strong showing in Saturday’s 25-16 preseason victory over Indianapolis.

Against the Colts, Gill-Howard recorded a sack and two quarterback hits, putting one final stamp on a preseason in which his effort and disruption regularly stood out. Detroit’s official game recap listed him among the Lions who made the most of their final opportunity before roster cuts.

The only real question was whether Detroit’s crowded defensive line would leave enough room.

It did.

Gill-Howard had emerged as one of the strongest candidates in our look at Detroit’s final roster battles, and he was included on our final 53-man roster prediction.

Now the rookie has officially finished the job.

For a sixth-round pick entering a veteran-heavy defensive front, simply making the roster would have represented a successful first summer.

Gill-Howard did more than that.

He earned his way onto it.