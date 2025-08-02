Detroit Lions 2025 Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

The Detroit Lions head into the 2025 season with one of the deepest wide receiver groups in the NFL, and after a strong offseason, the competition has been fierce. But at this point, six players look like clear favorites to make the 53-man roster, and if we’re being honest, the decisions are starting to feel pretty straightforward.

Let’s break it down.

TLDR:

IN : St. Brown, Williams, Patrick, Raymond, TeSlaa, Lovett

: St. Brown, Williams, Patrick, Raymond, TeSlaa, Lovett OUT : Meeks, Kennedy, Keeney-James, Bell, Taylor

: Meeks, Kennedy, Keeney-James, Bell, Taylor St. Brown led the team with 1,263 yards and 12 TDs

Jameson Williams averaged 17.3 yards per catch

TeSlaa and Lovett are preseason standouts

Wide Receiver Predictions: Who’s In, Who’s Out

IN:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Let’s not waste time here. The Sun God is WR1, fresh off another monster season: 115 receptions, 1,263 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 explosive plays over 20+ yards. He’s the engine of the passing attack and Jared Goff’s most trusted weapon.

The breakout is real. Williams racked up 1,001 yards and 7 touchdowns on just 58 catches last season. He also led the team in yards per catch (17.3) and showed the elite vertical threat the Lions were banking on when they drafted him. His roster spot is not just secure, his role is growing.

He’s flown under the radar, but Patrick brings size, savvy, and red zone potential. With 394 yards and 3 scores last season, he showed he can produce when healthy. He’s also a veteran presence who gives the Lions flexibility in 11- and 12-personnel looks.

Kalif is the do-it-all guy. Receiver, returner, locker room tone-setter, he’s simply too valuable to cut. He only had 215 yards and 2 TDs last year, but his speed and toughness show up on film and special teams.

The rookie from Arkansas via Hillsdale has been turning heads. He’s big, strong, and proved in the Hall of Fame Game that he can create separation and finish through contact. The Lions want a developmental “big slot” and TeSlaa fits the mold.

Mr. Reliable underneath. Lovett led the Lions in targets during the preseason opener and has flashed crisp route running and hands. He’s fighting for that sixth WR spot, and as of now, he’s got the inside track.

OUT:

Jackson Meeks

Tom Kennedy

Jakobie Keeney-James

Ronnie Bell

Malik Taylor

All five are capable receivers, but barring injury, they look like practice-squad candidates or potential cuts.

Why It Matters

The Lions are loaded at wide receiver, and that depth gives them flexibility. Whether it’s injury protection, matchup-specific personnel, or rotating fresh legs, Detroit now has six legit weapons who can contribute on Sundays.

And remember: Jared Goff just came off a season with 4,629 yards and 37 TDs. He’s going to spread the ball around, and these six receivers offer everything from short-area toughness (St. Brown), to breakaway speed (Williams), to sure-handed third-down options (TeSlaa and Patrick).

The Bottom Line

It’s not often you feel confident locking in your wide receiver group this early in August, but that’s exactly where the Lions are. Barring a surprise camp cut or injury, these six wideouts look like the final six. And if things go right, this group could be one of the most productive units in the NFC.