Snoop Dogg can’t wait to see Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

On Thursday, Detroit Lions wide receiver will participate in the Best Catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and when he does so, Snoop Dogg will be watching. On Wednesday, the Lions dropped a video from Snoop in which he explains how he is excited to see what St. Brown can do against Pat Surtain, Stefon Diggs, and Justin Jefferson in the Best Catch challenge, which is being presented by Uber Eats.

Snoop Dogg is excited to see Amon-Ra St. Brown

As you can see in the video below, Snoop is excited to see St. Brown do his thing in the Best Catch challenge, which will take place on Thursday.

“I'm excited to see Amon-Ra St. Brown, because I seen him as a kid play football against one of my kids, and he was… his whole family was built like bodybuilders back in the days,” Snoop said. “And I seen him ballin' out in the NFL this year. I'm anxious to see what he gonna do 'cause he's had a great season with the Detroit Lions.”

St. Brown by the numbers

Some people may have thought that the final 6 or 7 games of the 2021 season were a fluke for St. Brown, but he proved those people wrong in a big way by racking up some numbers during his sophomore campaign in 2022.

106 catches

1,161 yards

6 touchdowns