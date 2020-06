Work on the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA has been paused following the death of a construction worker on Friday.

The the unnamed worker fell off the roof working in the southeast corner of the stadium, a total of 110 feet.

– – Quotes via Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times Link – –

The new stadium will be the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and is expected to open in August.