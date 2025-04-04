Some Fans Upset after Eight Detroit Lions Change Jersey Number for 2025

What are your thoughts on the Detroit Lions' big announcement? Will you be buying a new jersey because of the change?

If you’re a Detroit Lions fan who proudly rocked a Jahmyr Gibbs or Jameson Williams jersey last season, you might want to sit down for this one.

On Thursday afternoon, the Lions dropped a surprise announcement on X (formerly Twitter): the updated jersey numbers for the 2025 season. While most fans were eager to see what numbers the new signings—like cornerback D.J. Reed—would wear, the real buzz came from something else entirely: eight returning players are switching numbers.

And let’s just say… not everyone is thrilled.

Detroit Lions Jersey Numbers

Jersey Swaps Stir the Fanbase

Among the most notable changes:

  • Jahmyr Gibbs is ditching No. 26 and going all in on No. 0.
  • Jameson Williams is switching from No. 9 to No. 1.
  • Rookie Terrion Arnold is moving from No. 0 to No. 6.

For fans who shelled out upwards of $130 for jerseys, the reaction was mixed—some took to social media to vent frustration, while others brushed it off and embraced the “vintage” look of their now-retired-number jerseys.

“Guess my Gibbs jersey is vintage now. I’m still wearing it proudly,” one fan said.

“I JUST bought that Arnold jersey with the 0… Now I gotta do this all over again?” said another.

Full List of 2025 Jersey Number Changes

Here’s a look at the Lions players from 2024 who are switching things up this year:

  • CB Terrion Arnold — Now wearing 6 (was 0)
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs — Now wearing 0 (was 26)
  • DT Brodric Martin — Now 99 (was 96)
  • EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad — Now 96 (was 69)
  • DB Morice Norris — Now 26 (was 40)
  • WR Tim Patrick — Now 12 (was 17)
  • CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. — Now 9 (was 15)
  • WR Jameson Williams — Now 1 (was 9)

The Bottom Line

Let’s be real—jersey number changes are nothing new. Players want a fresh start, a new identity, or maybe a return to a number they wore in college. But for fans who’ve already invested in that name-and-number combo, it stings a bit.

So the question is: Will you be upgrading your jersey this season? Or proudly repping the OG digits as a badge of loyalty?

Either way, you’ll still be rocking Honolulu Blue on Sundays—number changes or not.

