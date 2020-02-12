Son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice throws shade at Michigan State

Brenden Rice, son of former NFL great Jerry Rice, signed to play college football at Colorado this past December. His commitment was to Buffalos’ head coach Mel Tucker, who decided to leave to take over for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State.

Apparently, Rice, who was also recruited by Michigan is not too happy with the Spartans.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday evening, Rice took to Twitter to throw some shade at Michigan State, who apparently followed him on the social media site.

- Advertisement -

Though Rice is not a Michigan man, he sure sounds like he bleeds blue!