Son of Barry Sanders earns spot on Michigan State basketball roster

There’s no question that former Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders is the greatest player in NFL history at the position that we’ve ever seen. Purely worth the price of admission, he’d bring fans out of their seats every week with spectacular runs that would embarrass opposing defenses.

And now, the next wave of greatness bearing the Sanders name is ready to hit the playing field at the collegiate level. However, this time it will be on the hardwood. Nicholas Sanders, Barry’s son, has earned a spot on the men’s basketball team as a freshman walk-on guard.

Michigan State's 2022-23 roster is out. The newest name: Nicholas Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, a freshman walk-on guard — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) August 26, 2022

The 5-foot-9, 170 pound guard from Franklin, Michigan played high school basketball at Detroit Country Day. And just like his father Barry Sanders, he’ll be wearing jersey No. 20. Among the new players on the Sprtans roster include Jaxon Kohler, who will wear No. 0, Tre Holloman with No. 5, and Carson Cooper with No. 15.

The son of Barry Sanders is now a Michigan State Spartan

He’ll be teaming up with legendary Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, who recently signed a contract extension.

“We have worked hard to maintain championship standards and I’m as energized to coach now as I was when I started as the head coach in 1995,” Izzo said after the extension was signed. “When you look at the last 10-12 seasons in men’s basketball and football, both under Coach Dantonio and Coach Tucker, you’d be hard-pressed to find a school with more success. But I know the best is yet to come – not only for our two programs, but for the entire department. This is an exciting time for Michigan State and there’s no better place to be in college athletics, with the support we have from the University, our students, our community and the tremendous Spartan alumni. I love Michigan State and I am proud and excited to continue the hard work to bring another national championship to East Lansing.”

