The Detroit Tigers have not added a front-line starter yet this offseason. A division rival just did. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday, “Right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Gray pitched in 29 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2026. He pitched 169.0 innings and gave up 148 hits and 52 runs. Gray also walked 46 batters and struck out 149 batters, along with a 1.15 WHIP and a 2.72 ERA.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Sonny Gray’s Deal Means for the Detroit Tigers

There is no doubt that Gray got a lot of money per season for just two seasons with Minnesota, and by ERA he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. That sets a marker for every rotation still shopping, Detroit included.

Where the Tarik Skubal Market Stands

Tarik Skubal, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before reaching free agency, is the biggest arm left on the market, and the Tigers are not the team driving that market. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that at least six teams are pursuing him, four of them known: the New York Mets, the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres.

Skubal met with the Mets on Monday in Orange County, California, and with the Dodgers and Blue Jays on Tuesday, per MLB.com, with the Padres still to come. Heyman expects him to sign before the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, in a contract MLB.com says could set records for a pitcher.