Soon-to-be viral video shows Chicago Bears embarrassing themselves during Thanksgiving Day coin toss

We have found the video and it is perfection!

“We want to defer” “They already deferred” This coin toss 🥴😂pic.twitter.com/64KMXGCHCA — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2021

FROM EARLIER:

Thanksgiving Day in Detroit means an issue with the coin toss.

According to reports, the Chicago Bears embarrassed themselves during the coin toss before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions reportedly won the toss and deferred to the Bears. The Bears then attempted to defer back to the Lions but they were told that is not possible.

Unbelievable.

Unfortunately, it's real. Ref: "You want the ball?"

Chicago player: "We want to defer."

Ref: "They already deferred." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 25, 2021

Joe Buck mentioned with a laugh that the FOX broadcast would try to show what happened during the coin toss if they could. Here’s why: https://t.co/PyViCI1h8p — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2021

