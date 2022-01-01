in NBA

Soon to be viral video shows Warriors SG Klay Thompson hitting 24-consecutive triples

This kid can shoot!

For those of you who have been to a pre-game shootaround before an NBA basketball game, you have probably been mesmerized by watching some of the great shooters drain shot after shot.

But have you ever seen a player drill 24 consecutive three-point shots?

Well, that is exactly what Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors recently did.

Check it out.

What do you think?

