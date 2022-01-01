Soon to be viral video shows Warriors SG Klay Thompson hitting 24-consecutive triples

For those of you who have been to a pre-game shootaround before an NBA basketball game, you have probably been mesmerized by watching some of the great shooters drain shot after shot.
But have you ever seen a player drill 24 consecutive three-point shots?
Well, that is exactly what Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors recently did.
Check it out.
Klay made 24 straight 3-pointers 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNuptRHknR
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings