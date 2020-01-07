Source familiar with Pistons expresses “confidence” team will trade Andre Drummond

There continues to be speculation swirling around Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who is the subject of trade rumors as the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

While Drummond can decline his player option for next season and become a free-agent, it sounds like the team is working to get assets in exchange for him rather than lose him for nothing.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, a source familiar with the situation expressed confidence that a deal will be reached for Drummond before the deadline next month.

The Pistons are well outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, and certainly weren’t helped by star forward Blake Griffin electing to have knee surgery today.