Source reveals 4 NFL teams that remain under 50% vaccinated

As NFL training camps are set to open up in about two weeks, there are reportedly four teams that remain under 50% vaccinated.

Those teams, according to a source of The Associated Press, are the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers.

“Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn’t released the numbers.

Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 73% of players have been vaccinated. Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages.”

